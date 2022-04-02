70 new films coming to Netflix in 2022

Netflix has confirmed the new films that will be coming to its streaming platform this summer to help keep the 222 million subscribers of Netflix happy across 190 countries. New films coming to Netflix include The Adam Project a science-fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keenerand Walker Scobell directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper.

Day Shift directed by JJ Perry and starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax will be premiering on Netflix this summer. Together with Spiderhead based on the short story “Escape from Spiderhead written by George Saunders’ starring Jurnee Smollett, Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

Slumberland a fantasy comedy movie starring Marlow Barkley, Jason Momoa, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Kyle Chandler, and Chris O’Dowd directed by Francis Lawrence. “A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses through dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will see her late father again.”

Check out the teaser released by Netflix below providing a glimpse at what you can expect to be coming to the Netflix streaming service during 2022.

Movies coming to Netflix in 2022

“There’s a great big world of new stories waiting to be discovered. This year the Netflix Film universe is expanding with brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels and more…dropping every single week. From laughs to tears to heart-pounding, adrenaline-pumping, edge-of-your-seat suspense, there’s a movie for every mood. So turn the lights off and turn Netflix on because in here, every night is movie night.”

For a full list of all the movies coming to Netflix jump over to the Verge website by following the link below.

Source : Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals