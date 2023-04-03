Citadel TV series premiers on Amazon Prime Video April 28th

Amazon has released a second trailer for its upcoming “action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center” teasing the storyline of the new TV series created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh exclusively for the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. The first season will consist of six episodes with the first two being available to watch from April 28, 2023. The Citadel TV series stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Check out both trailers embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

Citadel TV series

“Eight years ago, Citadel, an independent global spy agency, was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.”

Source : Amazon





