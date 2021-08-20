Marvel Studios Eternals premiers November 5th 2021

Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for the upcoming superhero film Eternals starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Eternals, are an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

“Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

“In the trailer, the wise and spiritual Ajak (played by Salma Hayek) explains the situation at hand to Ikaris (played by Richard Madden), “Five years ago, Thanos erased half of the population of the universe. But the people of this planet brought everyone back with a snap of a finger.” However, the events has caused an unexpected conflict for them, “The sudden return of the population provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin.” Unfortunately, they only have seven days.”

Marvel Eternals will premier in a few months time November 5th 2021.

Source : Marvel

