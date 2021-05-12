Those Who Wish Me Dead film starring Angelina Jolie

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Those Who Wish Me Dead based on the book by Koryta, starring Angelina Jolie which will be premiering in the US only for 31 days from theatrical release on HBOMax and will cost no extra the view the already paying subscribers.

“Pursued by Jack and Patrick Blackwell, two assassins who killed his father, Conner Casserly meets veteran fire warden and wilderness survival expert Hannah Faber, who offers him shelter in her lookout tower. When the assassins set fire to the forest in order to find the pair, Faber and Casserly must both survive a deadly blaze that threatens to consume them, and outwit the killers on their trail.”

“Oscar winner Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” the “Maleficent” films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.The film also stars Nicholas Hoult (the “X-Men” films), Finn Little (“Reckoning”), Aiden Gillen (“Game of Thrones,” “Peaky Blinders”), Medina Senghore (“Happy!”), Tyler Perry (“Vice,” “Gone Girl”), Jake Weber (“Midway,” “Homeland”), and Jon Bernthal (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Wind River”).”

Source : Warner Bros.

