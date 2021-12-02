Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new one minute teaser trailer for the upcoming Matrix Resurrections science-fiction movie directed by Lana Wachowski which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide later this month from December 22, 2021 onwards. If you are lucky enough to live in San Francisco UBL to watch the premiere a little earlier from December 18, 2021. Once again the fourth movie in the Matrix series stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Matrix Resurrections movie Déjà Vu trailer

“Twenty years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, Neo lives a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco where his therapist prescribes him blue pills. Neither he nor Trinity recognize each other. However, Morpheus offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix.”

“Following the release of Revolutions, the Wachowskis denied the possibility of another Matrix film, having intended the third film to be the trilogy’s conclusion, though rumors emerged since then about a possible fourth Matrix film and the studio expressed interest in reviving the franchise, hiring Zak Penn to write a new screenplay. In late 2019, a fourth Matrix film was finally announced, with Lana Wachowski returning as director without her sister and Reeves and Moss reprising their roles. Filming started in February 2020 but was halted the next month by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wachowski toyed with the possibility of shelving the project and leaving the film unfinished, but the cast insisted that she finish it. Filming resumed in August 2020, concluding three months later.”

Source : YouTube

