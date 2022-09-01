X2 Pro Xbox Cloud and Android mobile gaming controller

Mobile gamers may be interested in a new gaming controller created by the team at GameSir in the form of the new X2 Pro specifically designed for cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud, Geforce Now and more as well as Android. Created to provide users with a “console-level gaming experience” the X2 Pro also comes with two additional, mappable buttons on the rear so you can map your in-game actions on the fly, even in the middle of the game, without the need for any software. The X2 Pro mobile gaming controller is now available to purchase price that $80, £80 or €90 depending on your location. Check out the promo video below.

Mobile gaming controller

The X2 Pro is a clamp-style mobile controller with ergonomic button design and textured grips—secure and comfortable to hold. The LB/RB buttons are Kailh micro switches for faster actuation, with 0.6 mm actuation distance and the LT/RT Hall Effect analog triggers for better precision, accurate to 0.1 mm. Supporting Android phones measuring from 110-179 mm in length.

“The X2 Pro supports nearly all popular streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Remote Play, Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Amazon Luna, meaning it is now possible for gamers to enjoy PC & Console games anytime and anywhere.

Built for a direct Type-C connection to the phone, X2 Pro allows you to simply plug the phone in and jump right in to any controller-supported games from Diablo Immortal to Fortnite, with almost no input latency. It is now also possible to charge the smartphone whilst using the controller thanks to the pass-through charging for an unstoppable gaming experience.”

Cloud-playable and Remote-playable PC & Console games

Controller-supported Android games compatible

Hall Effect analog triggers (accurate to 0.1 mm)

ALPS analog joysticks

Kailh Microswitch bumpers: tactile feedback with a reduced actuation distance of 0.6 mm only, around 40% less than the normal membrane controller.

Compatible with Bluetooth headphones or TWS earbuds

Direct Type-C connection, Negligible input latency

2 Sets of Joystick Caps

2 ABXY Layouts

Source : GameSir

