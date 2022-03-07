Xbox Cloud keyboard and mouse support incoming

Microsoft has this week revealed that its Xbox Cloud game streaming service will soon support keyboard and mouse controls. The incoming support for keyboard and mice was mentioned during a video question-and-answer session with Microsoft Flight Simulator’s head Jorg Neumann.

Currently Xbox Cloud only allows you to connect and control characters and games using gamepads or touch controls on mobile devices. Adding keyboard and mouse support to the gaming service will allow those accustomed to playing on PC rigs to enjoy additional immersion using their preferred controls.

Xbox Cloud keyboard and mouse support

As soon as Microsoft reveals more details on when the Xbox Cloud keyboard and mouse support will be available we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the Windows Central website by following the link below for more details during the Q&A session with Neumann.

“This is a platform level support, so it has nothing to do with us, obviously mouse/keyboard works for our sim. So the platform team is working on this, and no I can’t give a date because it’s the platform team. I don’t know their dates, but it’s coming, and we are also talking about making touch work.”

Source : Windows Central

