Razer Kishi V2 iPhone games controller $99

Razer has launched its second generation Kishi iPhone games controller this week in the form of the aptly named Kishi V2. The iPhone game controller includes high-quality inputs with all-new tactile microswitch controls modeled after the renowned Razer Wolverine V2 console controller.

iPhone gamers will also be able to use the dual programmable multifunction buttons and the Share button of the Kishi V2, enabling quick capture the perfect in-game stills or video clips. Priced at $100 or €120 the V2 iPhone games controller is compatible with the iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st and 2nd gen).

iPhone games controller

Buttons: Two analog thumbsticks with clickable buttons (L3/R3) One D-pad with mechanical clicks ABXY face buttons Two triggers (L2/R2) Two bumpers (L1/R1) Two programmable multifunction buttons (L4/R4) Menu and Options buttons Share Button (requires Razer Nexus) Razer Nexus App Button

Dimensions: Length: 181 mm | Height: 92 mm | Depth: 33 mm

Weight: 123 g

Connectivity: Lightning connection

Smartphone Charging: Lightning port for passthrough charging only

Mobile App: Razer Nexus, replacing the older Razer Kishi app

Product Requirements: iOS 15.4 or later

“We are bringing 16 years of Razer’s biggest innovations from PC and console gaming into the mobile iOS space with true, universal compatibility for iPhone gamers everywhere,” said Razer’s Head of Mobile & Console Division, Richard Hashim. “Players on the iOS platform can expect an enhanced ultra-premium experience when using the Kishi V2 mobile controller engineered exclusively for the iPhone.”

“The Kishi V2 for iPhone incorporates an improved design of the simplified bridge providing a more stable feel plus a comfortable grip and highly portable form factor. The Kishi V2 for iPhone also touts universal compatibility with modern iPhone models, including a design that future-proofs Kishi V2 for potential future iOS devices.”

“The Kishi V2 for iPhone also supports the free fully integrated Razer Nexus App. iPhone gamers can instantly launch the Razer Nexus app and interface with the press of a button to access installed games, stream on YouTube or Facebook, browse over a thousand compatible games, or customize controller settings. Razer Nexus is an optional app and is 100% free with no subscriptions.”

Source : Razer

