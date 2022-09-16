Turtle Beach Xbox Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller

Turtle Beach has introduced a new controller specifically designed for Microsoft’s Xbox range of consoles in the form of the Xbox Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. The Xbox controller is now available to preorder priced at $100 and will be officially launching next month on October 16, 2022. Even though the controller has been designed for the Xbox is also perfect for mobile gamers and is compatible with Android smart phones and tablets.

Features include a rechargeable battery capable of providing over 30 hours of gameplay on a single charge as well as compatibility with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PCs. The Xbox controller also comes supplied with a 10 foot braided USB cable allowing you the choice of playing either wired or wirelessly depending on your situation. Once flat the controller will recharge from 0 to 100% and 150 minutes or 2.5 hours and is also perfect for cloud gaming on services such as Xbox Cloud, GeForce Now, Stadia, Steam Link, and more.

“The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller combines the best of both worlds for mobile gamers on Xbox and PC. Gamers can play longer and in total comfort thanks to the Recon Cloud’s ergonomic shape and cooling grips. The Recon Cloud’s adjustable phone clip securely mounts all compatible Android phones – nearly any sized phone, even in its case – above the controller, and when the clip is detached, it converts into a tabletop stand.”

Recon Cloud Hybrid Xbox Controller

“Of course, it wouldn’t be a Turtle Beach controller without the brand’s exclusive built-in signature audio features. When the Recon Cloud is connected to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs in wired mode, additional features – including Superhuman Hearing to hear enemy players before they see you, EQ Presets to personalize sound, controls for Game & Chat Balance to find just the right mix, and Mic Monitoring to ensure no more yelling at others – all come into play.”

“The response to our first wave of console and PC gaming controllers has been overwhelmingly positive, and now we’re further expanding our reach in this market to give mobile gamers the same uncompromised, award-winning controls,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Recon Cloud is the first of our expanded lineup of mobile controllers launching this year, with additional new products designed for iOS and other consoles coming soon.”

Source : Turtle Beach



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

