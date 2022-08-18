Xbox Turtle Beach REACT-R game controller arrives in the US

After previously unveiling their new game controllers Turtle Beach has today announced their availability of the Xbox Turtle Beach REACT-R Controller throughout the United States priced at $40. The latest addition to its range of controllers features many of the same core features as the more expensive Designed for Xbox Recon Controller priced at $60. The REACT-R Controller launched in the UK and in Europe last month.

“Our new REACT-R Controller offers gamers many of the same features as our critically acclaimed Recon Controller and furthers Turtle Beach’s entry into the gamepad market,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The REACT-R is our first new controller product of 2022 and a tremendous value for Xbox and PC gamers at $39.99. We’re excited to be introducing the REACT-R now, as well as the Recon Controller’s Arctic Camo color variant, with additional Designed for Xbox and mobile controllers coming later this year.”

Xbox Turtle Beach REACT-R game controllers

“Gamers on Xbox and Windows PCs can plug in any wired 3.5 mm headset into the REACT-R Controller for an instant audio upgrade that includes Turtle Beach’s patented, exclusive Superhuman Hearing audio setting. Superhuman Hearing has been shown to provide a competitive advantage by letting players hear key audio cues like approaching enemy footsteps.

Controls for game and chat volume balance and mic mute are also perfectly integrated into the controller for easy access while gaming. Play longer and stay in control thanks to the REACT-R Controller’s ergonomic shape with textured grips, handles, and triggers. Two mappable quick-action buttons on the backside of the controller let players customize their controls for quicker reactions. Feel the rumble of explosions, or the recoil of a gunshot with vibration feedback”

Source : Turtle Beach

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals