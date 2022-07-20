Turtle Beach REACT-R and Recon Arctic Camo controller

Turtle Beach has introduced new products this week in the form of the REACT-R and Arctic Camo Recon wired game controller. The Arctic Camo Recon is now available to preorder and will be launching on August 10, 2022 throughout Europe and the UK and August 24 throughout the United States.

The REACT-R controller is now available to purchase throughout Europe and the UK priced at £35 or €45 providing controls for game, chat volume balance and microphone mute. The REACT-R is also available to preorder throughout the United States and will be officially launching next month on August 17, 2022.

“The Recon Controller was a powerful first entry for Turtle Beach into the gamepad market. It received awards and strong praise the moment it was revealed, and the _REACT-R Controller offers gamers many of the same core features for a very attractive price,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The REACT-R and new Arctic Camo Recon Controller are the first of a handful of upcoming controller products we’re launching this year for console, PC, and mobile gamers.”

“An ergonomic shape with textured grips, handles, and triggers, two mappable quick-action buttons on the back of the controller, and dual-rumble motors in the handles round-out the REACT-R Controller’s features. Turtle Beach’s REACT-R Controller comes in Black, or White with Purple accents and is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.”

Wired game controller

“Gamers on Xbox and Windows PCs can plug in any wired 3.5 mm headset into the REACT-R Controller for an instant audio upgrade that includes Turtle Beach’s patented, exclusive Superhuman Hearing audio setting. Superhuman Hearing has been shown to provide a competitive advantage by letting players hear key audio cues like approaching enemy footsteps.

Play longer and stay in control thanks to the REACT-R Controllers ergonomic shape and textured grips, handles, and triggers. Two mappable quick-action buttons on the backside of the controller let players customize their controls for quicker reactions. Feel the rumble of explosions, or the recoil of a gunshot with vibration feedback thanks to dual rumble motors in the REACT-R’s handles.”

Source : Turtle Beach

