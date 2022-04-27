Turtle Beach Recon Air Chat wireless microphone designed for gamers $40

If you are in the market for an affordable wireless microphone you may be interested in the new Turtle Beach Recon Air Wireless Chat launch this month and now available to purchase priced at $40. The wireless microphone supports PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Bluetooth enabled iOS and Android devices and has been specifically designed for gamers who enjoy to play using speakers rather than headsets.

Wireless microphone designed for gamers the

“The Recon Air is an affordable chat headset designed for gaming, as well as for staying connected with friends, family, and co-workers and making sure your voice sounds great while you talk,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “It’s now my go-to headset for meetings on Teams and Zoom when I travel.”

“The Recon Air is designed for gamers who have a killer home entertainment system for game audio and need a headset to hear and talk to other players, and it’s perfect for anybody who wants a sleek Bluetooth wireless chat headset that can be used for audio and video conferencing and a variety of daily needs. Turtle Beach’s Recon Air delivers high-quality inbound and outbound chat with friends and teammates and is a great tool for congratulating the other team on their epic loss.

The Recon Air’s microphone is tuned for gaming to pick up voice chat loud and clear and is also noise-cancelling to minimize background distractions. A rechargeable 10-hour battery powers the headset throughout the day, while a reversible ear hook and swappable ear tips ensure comfort. “

Source : Turtle Beach

