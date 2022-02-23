Positive Grid have started taking early bird access signups for their new Spark mini portable guitar amp and Bluetooth speaker which will be available to preorder in March 2022. The battery-powered practice amp comes with this own companion smartphone application and although small provides “full detailed tone“. “Don’t let its size fool you. Precision-engineered acoustics deliver incredible clarity and depth, defying all expectations for a speaker this small.”

“Turn any space into your own personal gig space. A full on guitar amp in a weight class of its own, Spark MINI fits anywhere. And with rechargeable battery power, you can listen or play all day without missing a beat. Use Spark MINI’s ingenious video capture to record yourself performing within the Spark app.

Share to your favorite social app with great sound and picture. Sweet. Make Spark MINI part of your own compact recording studio. Simply connect to your computer to record using the included PreSonus Studio One, or any DAW software or platform. Our Smart Out lets you choose between headphone or line out for versatile listening.”

Mini guitar amp

“Spark MINI is solidly constructed in your choice of classic black or luxe Pearl. Give your amp that custom shop feel with a removable grille that you can swap out in a snap.”

For more information and to to receive an early bird discount jump over to the official website by following the link below to register your email and details.

Source : Positive Grid

