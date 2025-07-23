Ultimate Small Form Factor (SFF) Mini Gaming PC With 790S7 Upgrade

What if you could have the power of a high-end gaming rig without sacrificing precious desk space? The 790S7 Mini Gaming PC challenges the notion that bigger is always better in the world of gaming hardware. This compact powerhouse packs innovative components into a sleek, minimalist design, proving that you don’t need a bulky tower to enjoy smooth gameplay and lightning-fast performance. From its Ryzen 9 7940HX processor to its NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, the 790S7 is engineered to handle everything from competitive gaming to demanding creative tasks—all while fitting neatly into even the smallest setups. It’s a bold reimagining of what a gaming PC can be, and it’s turning heads for all the right reasons.

In the video below ETA Prime explains what makes the 790S7 Mini Gaming PC such a standout in the world of compact systems. You’ll discover how its stock configuration delivers exceptional performance right out of the box and how strategic upgrades can transform it into a true gaming and multitasking beast. Whether you’re curious about its thermal efficiency, real-world gaming benchmarks, or the potential of its upgraded components, this deep dive will give you a clear picture of why the 790S7 is more than just a mini PC—it’s a glimpse into the future of gaming hardware. After all, who says you can’t have portability and power in one package?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The 790S7 Mini Gaming PC features a powerful stock configuration with a Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 SSD, delivering excellent gaming and multitasking performance in a compact form factor.

Upgrades such as the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor, RTX 5060 GPU, faster DDR5 RAM, and additional high-speed storage significantly enhance the system’s performance for demanding applications and gaming.

Performance benchmarks, including Geekbench 6, Cinebench R24, and 3DMark Steel Nomad, demonstrate measurable improvements in processing power, graphical performance, and multitasking capabilities with upgraded components.

Real-world gaming tests at 1440p resolution show substantial frame rate improvements in popular titles like Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5, offering smoother and more immersive gameplay.

The system maintains efficient thermal performance with average CPU and GPU temperatures of 70°C and 75°C, respectively, even during extended gaming sessions, thanks to its well-engineered cooling solutions.

Stock Configuration: A Strong Foundation for Gaming

The 790S7 Mini Gaming PC is designed to handle modern gaming and multitasking with ease. At its heart is the Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, which ensures smooth performance across demanding applications. Paired with this is a low-profile NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, delivering reliable graphics performance for gaming and creative tasks.

The system comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, offering ample memory for multitasking, and a 2TB M.2 SSD, which provides fast load times and sufficient storage for games, applications, and media. A 400W power supply with an 8-pin PCIe connector ensures stable performance, even during intensive workloads. This configuration is more than capable of running modern games at high settings while also supporting productivity tasks like video editing or 3D rendering.

Upgrading the 790S7: Unlocking Greater Potential

While the stock configuration is impressive, upgrading the 790S7 Mini Gaming PC can significantly enhance its performance. Key upgrade options include:

Processor: Replacing the Ryzen 9 7940HX with the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D , which features a 144MB cache, boosts processing power for gaming, multitasking, and intensive workloads.

Replacing the Ryzen 9 7940HX with the , which features a 144MB cache, boosts processing power for gaming, multitasking, and intensive workloads. Graphics Card: Upgrading to the RTX 5060 low-profile GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory and a triple-fan cooling system enhances graphical performance and thermal efficiency.

Upgrading to the with 8GB of GDDR7 memory and a triple-fan cooling system enhances graphical performance and thermal efficiency. Memory: Switching to faster DDR5 RAM clocked at 5200MHz improves system responsiveness and overall speed.

Switching to improves system responsiveness and overall speed. Storage: Adding a high-speed 2TB M.2 SSD reduces load times and provides additional space for games, applications, and media files.

These upgrades transform the 790S7 into a high-performance system capable of handling more demanding games and applications with ease. The enhanced hardware ensures smoother gameplay, faster load times, and improved multitasking capabilities.

Ultimate Small Form Factor (SFF) Mini Gaming PC

Performance Benchmarks: Measuring the Gains

Upgraded components deliver measurable improvements in performance, as demonstrated by benchmark tests. Using tools like Geekbench 6, Cinebench R24, and 3DMark Steel Nomad, the upgraded 790S7 achieves the following results:

Geekbench 6: Higher single-core and multi-core scores, reflecting improved performance in gaming and productivity tasks.

Higher single-core and multi-core scores, reflecting improved performance in gaming and productivity tasks. Cinebench R24: Noticeable gains in multi-core performance, showcasing the enhanced capabilities of the upgraded CPU.

Noticeable gains in multi-core performance, showcasing the enhanced capabilities of the upgraded CPU. 3DMark Steel Nomad: Increased FPS and overall scores, highlighting the improved graphical performance of the upgraded GPU.

These benchmarks confirm that the upgrades provide tangible benefits, making the system more capable of handling a wide range of applications, from gaming to professional workloads.

Gaming Performance: Real-World Improvements

The upgraded hardware directly translates into better gaming performance. Testing popular titles at 1440p resolution demonstrates the system’s ability to handle demanding games with higher frame rates and smoother gameplay:

Spider-Man 2: Frame rates increased from 72 FPS to 97 FPS on high settings, delivering a more fluid gaming experience.

Frame rates increased from 72 FPS to 97 FPS on high settings, delivering a more fluid gaming experience. Doom of the Dark Ages: Achieved an average of 63 FPS on medium settings, making sure stable performance in graphically intensive scenes.

Achieved an average of 63 FPS on medium settings, making sure stable performance in graphically intensive scenes. Forza Horizon 5: Frame rates improved from 93 FPS to 111 FPS on extreme settings, enhancing visual fidelity and responsiveness.

Frame rates improved from 93 FPS to 111 FPS on extreme settings, enhancing visual fidelity and responsiveness. Marvel Rivals: Frame rates rose from 81 FPS to 122 FPS on high settings, providing smoother gameplay during action-packed sequences.

Frame rates rose from 81 FPS to 122 FPS on high settings, providing smoother gameplay during action-packed sequences. Cyberpunk 2077: Frame rates increased from 73 FPS to 92 FPS on ultra settings, delivering a more immersive experience in this demanding title.

These results demonstrate the system’s ability to handle modern games at higher settings, offering a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience.

Thermal Performance: Efficient Cooling in a Compact Form

Despite its compact size, the 790S7 Mini Gaming PC maintains effective thermal performance. The upgraded CPU operates at an average temperature of 70°C, peaking at 76°C during extended gaming sessions. Similarly, the GPU averages 75°C, with a maximum temperature of 81°C. These temperatures indicate that the system’s cooling solution is well-engineered, making sure stable performance without overheating. The triple-fan design of the upgraded GPU further enhances cooling efficiency, making it suitable for prolonged gaming or heavy workloads.

Compact Power with Room to Grow

The 790S7 Mini Gaming PC is a testament to how compact systems can deliver impressive performance. Its stock configuration is well-suited for gamers and professionals alike, offering a balance of power, efficiency, and portability. However, its true potential is unlocked through strategic upgrades, which enhance processing power, graphics performance, and overall system responsiveness.

Whether you prefer the convenience of the stock setup or the enhanced capabilities of an upgraded system, the 790S7 Mini Gaming PC proves that big performance can come in a small package. Its versatility and scalability make it an excellent choice for both casual gamers and performance enthusiasts, making sure a seamless experience across a variety of applications.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



