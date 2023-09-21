50 Midjourney 5.2 inpainting prompt styles compared

In the realm of AI image generation, the exploration and comparison of different models have become a fascinating area of study. One such explorer is AI artist Thaeyne, who has been delving into the intricacies of the Midjourney in-painting model. This model, unlike others, requires additional steps to generate images, including prompting, upscaling results, and selecting the entire image area. However, the question of whether the selected image impacts the final result remains unanswered, as Thaeyne has yet to find conclusive evidence.

The Midjourney in-painting model, despite its unique approach, is not yet promptable. This is a feature that many have speculated may be added in the future, but for now, it remains an exciting possibility for additional creativity and styles in the near future. Despite this, Thaeyne has found the in-painting model to be visually appealing, although it does not always enhance all types of images and sometimes the results can be a little experimental.

50 Midjourney styles compared

To understand the capabilities of the in-painting model, Thaeyne has compared it with the –tile raw. This comparison has revealed noticeable differences in the results produced by each model, further highlighting the unique characteristics of the in-painting model.

To push the boundaries of the in-painting model, Thaeyne has experimented with a wide range of prompts. These include everything from “moon”, “mythical creature”, “nebula”, and “oracle”, to “vampire”, “veil”, “virus”, “void”, “vortex”, “waterfall”, “werewolf”, “wisdom”, and “yeti”. This extensive list of prompts has allowed Thaeyne to observe how the in-painting model responds to different prompts.

One of the most intriguing findings from these experiments is that the in-painting model excels with obscure prompts. When compared to the original model, the in-painting model brings out more details, adding depth and complexity to the generated images. This suggests that the in-painting model may be particularly well-suited to creating images that are out of the ordinary or that require a high level of detail.

In addition to this, Thaeyne has noted that the comparison between raw and non-raw styles is more noticeable when the subject matter is not real or fantasy-based. This observation suggests that the in-painting model may have a unique ability to bring out the nuances in images that fall outside of the traditional categories of real and fantasy.

The exploration and comparison of AI image generation models, such as the in-painting model, offer a fascinating glimpse into the capabilities of Midjourney AI art generation technology. While there is still much to learn, the work of AI artists like Thaeyne is helping to push the boundaries of what is possible and to uncover new insights into creativity and the way these models work. As we continue to explore and experiment, we can look forward to even more exciting discoveries in the future. As always we will keep you up to speed on all the new features and technologies in the AI art generation market including Stability AI, Midjourney and the new DALLE 3 AI art generator unveiled by OpenAI today.



