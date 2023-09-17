Create amazing animated videos using Midjourney AI images and Adobe

In the realm of digital artistry, the creation of animated scenes is a skill that requires both creativity and technical prowess. This quick guide and tutorial kindly created by freelance video editor and content creator Ryan Collins who is a master at creating animations using AI art. Will provide an overview of how to creating such scenes using two powerful tools: Adobe Suite and Midjourney.

Midjourney is an AI art generator that has been making waves in the digital art community. It’s a platform that allows users to generate unique pieces of art using artificial intelligence, similar to that provided by other AI art generator such as Stable Diffusion XL and others. On the other hand, Adobe Suite is a collection of software used for graphic design, video editing, web development, and more. It includes programs like Photoshop and After Effects, which are essential tools for creating animated scenes.

Adobe Suite is a versatile tool that can handle a wide range of file formats. This makes it easy to import the images generated by Midjourney. Once the images are imported, they can be manipulated in various ways to create the desired animation effects. This is where Photoshop comes into play.

How to create animated videos using Midjourney

The first step in this process is setting up and using Midjourney. This involves creating an account, familiarizing oneself with the interface, and understanding the different features available. Midjourney offers a variety of options for customization, allowing users to create art that is truly their own. Once the user has generated their desired piece of art, it’s time to move on to the next step: importing the images into Adobe Suite.

Photoshop

Photoshop is a powerful image editing software that allows users to cut and layer images. This process involves selecting specific parts of an image and placing them on different layers. By doing this, users can create a sense of depth and dimension in their scenes. This is a crucial step in the creation of animated scenes, as it sets the foundation for the animation process.

After Effects

After the images have been cut and layered in Photoshop, it’s time to bring them to life using After Effects. After Effects is a digital visual effects and motion graphics software that is used in the post-production process of film making, video games, and television production. It allows users to animate their images, adding movement and dynamism to their scenes. Users can animate individual layers, creating a sense of movement and depth that brings their scenes to life.

Final Render

The final step in this process is adding sound effects and rendering the final product. Sound effects can add an extra layer of immersion to the scenes, enhancing the overall experience for the viewer. Once the sound effects have been added, the scene can be rendered. Rendering is the process of generating a high-quality video from the animated scene. This can be done in After Effects, resulting in a final product that is ready to be shared and enjoyed.

Creating animated videos and scenes using Adobe Suite and Midjourney is a process that involves several steps. From setting up and using Midjourney to importing images into Adobe Suite, cutting and layering images in Photoshop, animating images in After Effects, and adding sound effects and rendering the final product. Each step plays a crucial role in the creation of a captivating animated video or scene and shows that with the right tools and a bit of creativity, anyone can create amazing animations using AI generated art and software tools that already available.



