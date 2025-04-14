50 Essential Midjourney 7 Phrases to Improve Your AI Image Generation

Midjourney 7, the latest iteration of the AI-driven image generation platform, offers a sophisticated suite of tools for creating visually compelling images. However, achieving precise control over the generated outputs requires a deep understanding of how the system interprets prompts. This excellent guide by Thaeyne explores 50 photography and film-related phrases, analyzing their effectiveness in influencing image composition, style, and focus. The findings provide actionable insights into the platform’s capabilities and limitations, helping users refine their creative prompts for optimal results.

Midjourney v7

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Midjourney v7 excels in replicating specific framing techniques like “close-up” and “bird’s eye view,” but users must carefully phrase prompts to avoid unintended literal interpretations.

Cinematic terms related to motion, such as “tracking shot” and “crane shot,” often struggle to translate effectively into static images, highlighting the platform’s limitations with dynamic concepts.

Lens-related prompts like “fisheye lens” and “shallow depth of field” offer strong creative potential but can result in literal depictions of lenses or unintended distortions.

Lighting and focus adjustments, such as “bokeh background” and “motion blur,” can produce visually appealing results, though Midjourney 7’s default darker tones may influence outcomes.

Stylistic phrases like “editorial photo” and “action shot” effectively guide tone and composition, but their success depends on the specificity and clarity of the prompt.

Shot Types and Framing

Framing and shot types are foundational to visual storytelling, shaping how viewers perceive and engage with an image. In Midjourney v7, these elements can significantly impact the composition of generated visuals when incorporated into prompts. Testing phrases such as “long shot,” “close-up,” “bird’s eye view,” and “Dutch angle” revealed notable patterns in how the system processes these terms.

Effective Phrases: Terms like “close-up” and “bird’s eye view” successfully adjusted the framing, offering either intimate or expansive perspectives that aligned with the intended visual narrative.

Challenges: Literal interpretations of phrases such as "worm's eye view" occasionally introduced unintended elements, like worms or eyes, into the image, highlighting the system's tendency to misinterpret ambiguous terms.

Dynamic Angles: Prompts like "Dutch angle" and "low angle" added dramatic flair to the composition but sometimes resulted in exaggerated or overly stylized outputs.

These findings suggest that while Midjourney 7 can replicate various framing techniques, users must carefully construct prompts to avoid unintended outcomes caused by the platform’s literal interpretations.

Cinematic Techniques

Cinematic terminology, often used to evoke motion or emotion in film, was tested for its ability to influence static image generation. Phrases such as “tracking shot,” “crane shot,” and “handheld shot” were analyzed to determine their impact on the platform’s outputs.

Motion-Based Terms: Techniques like “tracking shot” and “dolly zoom” struggled to translate effectively into static images, as these terms inherently rely on the depiction of movement.

Unintended Objects: Prompts such as "crane shot" sometimes led to the inclusion of literal cranes in the scene, showcasing the system's occasional misinterpretation of context-specific terms.

Context-Dependent Phrases: Terms like "reaction shot" and "insert shot" had minimal impact, as they depend on narrative context that static images cannot fully convey.

These results highlight the limitations of applying motion-centric cinematic terms to a platform designed for still imagery. Users are encouraged to focus on prompts that align with static visual storytelling to achieve more consistent results.

50 Phrases to Control Midjourney 7 Images

Lens Effects

Lens effects are critical in photography, shaping depth, focus, and perspective. Phrases such as “fisheye lens,” “macro lens,” and “shallow depth of field” were tested to evaluate their influence on the characteristics of generated images.

Perspective Shifts: Terms like “fisheye lens” and “wide-angle lens” effectively altered the image’s perspective, introducing distortion or expanding the field of view to create dynamic compositions.

Literal Interpretations: Some prompts, such as "lens," resulted in the unintended inclusion of physical depictions of lenses within the image, underscoring the importance of precise phrasing.

Focus Control: Phrases like "shallow depth of field" and "soft focus" worked particularly well with human or animal subjects, producing visually appealing and professional-looking results.

Lens-related prompts offer significant creative potential, but users must remain mindful of the system’s tendency to interpret terms literally, which can lead to unexpected outcomes.

Lighting and Focus

Lighting and focus are pivotal in establishing mood and directing attention within an image. Phrases such as “bokeh background,” “tilt-shift effect,” and “motion blur” were evaluated for their effectiveness in shaping the visual tone and clarity of generated outputs.

Successful Adjustments: Prompts like “bokeh background” and “shallow depth of field” consistently produced aesthetically pleasing results, particularly in portrait-style images where focus and lighting are critical.

Mixed Results: Terms such as "motion blur" and "tilt-shift effect" were applied inconsistently, with some outputs successfully mimicking the desired effects while others fell short of expectations.

Default Lighting Style: Midjourney 7 often defaults to darker, muted tones reminiscent of professional photography trends, which can influence the outcome of lighting-related prompts.

These observations indicate that while lighting and focus adjustments are achievable, users may need to experiment with phrasing to achieve the desired effect, particularly when working with complex or abstract subjects.

Stylistic Phrases

Stylistic phrases, such as “editorial photo,” “selfie,” and “action shot,” were tested to determine their impact on the overall tone and composition of images. These terms offer users the ability to guide the aesthetic and narrative qualities of their outputs.

Professional Aesthetic: The term “editorial photo” often resulted in polished, professional-looking images with muted color palettes and clean compositions.

First-Person Perspective: Prompts like "selfie" introduced a personal, first-person viewpoint, though they occasionally leaned toward overly literal interpretations that detracted from the intended effect.

Dynamic Imagery: "Action shot" added a sense of movement and energy to the composition, though its effectiveness varied depending on the subject and context of the prompt.

These stylistic phrases demonstrated their potential to shape the tone and composition of images, though their success often depended on the specificity and clarity of the prompt provided.

Key Observations on Midjourney 7

The analysis of these 50 phrases revealed several critical insights into how Midjourney v7 interprets and generates images:

Literal Interpretation: The platform frequently interprets prompts literally, especially when ambiguous or multi-meaning terms are used, leading to unintended elements in the output.

Default Style: Midjourney 7 tends to favor darker, muted tones, aligning with contemporary professional photography trends, which may influence the overall aesthetic of generated images.

Subject Sensitivity: Phrases were generally more effective when applied to human or animal subjects, as opposed to environmental or abstract prompts, where the system's interpretations were less predictable.

These observations underscore the importance of precise and thoughtful prompt construction to achieve desired results. By understanding the platform’s tendencies and refining your approach, you can unlock its full creative potential and produce visually stunning outputs.

Media Credit: Thaeyne



