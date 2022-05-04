KEMOVE K68 wireless mechanical keyboard launches on Kickstarter from $74.99

Sponsored

If you are in the market for a new compact mechanical keyboard, you might be interested in the latest model launched by the engineers and designers at KEMOVE. The K68 Butterfly mechanical keyboard can be used both wirelessly and wired and although it’s compact in size, it is also a fully featured, well-constructed keyboard weighing 647g, with bright illumination and transparent keycaps allowing the light to shine through.

Featuring a butterfly profile and hot swappable Cherry RGB switches the keyboard is fully backlit and edged with an RGB light strip that an be customized to your exact requirements using the companion application. To learn more about the KEMOVE K68 butterfly mechanical keyboard project review the promotional video below.

Connectivity

Supporting connectivity on both Windows and Apple Mac computers, the keyboard supports both wireless 2.4G and Bluetooth connectivity. Thanks to the foldaway tilting legs on the base, the keyboard can tilt slightly on your desktop or laid flat depending on your preference to improve comfort.

The KEMOVE K68 wireless mechanical keyboard measures 295 x 130x 30mm and as the name suggests features 68 keys in a compact form factor and is equipped with antistatic technology, multimedia shortcut keys, static lighting, animated lighting and the capability to create custom macros to aid with productivity and gameplay.

Pricing

The first 100 early bird Kickstarter backers will be able to grab a K68 priced at just $64.99 fitted with Gateron Mechanical Switches, $74.99 or £59.76 with Cherry RGB Switches. Enabling backers to receive a considerable 38% discount off the recommended retail price of $120.

Even after the first 100 units are sold, the price will remain low and backers will still be able to grab a bargain at $79.99 until the 300th unit is sold, after which the price will then increase to just $84.99 with Cherry RGB Switches or $74.99 Gateron Mechanical Switches. So don’t delay and check out all the available Kickstarter pledges by jumping over to the official project page on Kickstarter.

Inspired by the butterfly

The keyboard design has been inspired by the naturally elegant butterfly, which also represents courage in many cultures. The engineers at KEMOVE explain more about the inspiration for the mechanical keyboard and its link to the beautiful butterfly. “The courage of transformation, the courage of rebirth, the courage of love. There is a romantic myth in China that is Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai, The couple are trying to break through class and family gap for their love. Eventually, they became butterflies and stay together forever after they died. KEMOVE K68 is designed in two colors, white and black, and it is understandable that this set of keyboard is for couple“.

RGB keyboard lighting effects

The K68 mechanical keyboard features 24 different RGB lighting effects, 19 of which are presets that can be quickly selected from the companion application together with five novel RGB lighting effects for the light strip which surrounds the edge of the keyboard. Enabling you to create an immersive atmosphere and match it to any other RGB peripherals you may have on your desktop.

The keyboard can also to set to change its color and animation depending on the music your computer is playing. Although unfortunately this feature is not supported by the Apple Mac operating system.

Cherry or Gateron Switches

The KEMOVE K68 keyboard also features PBT Low-ball Keycaps and a choice between Cherry RGB Switches and Gateron Mechanical Switches. Both of which are hot swappable and can be quickly customized to your exact preference. The keyboard also features a “new generation of independent die sinking standard steel plate Satellite Axis (Four are short, and one is long) and a 1.6mm Double-sided thickened PCB Board” for extra rigidity and strength explains KEMOVE.

Hot swappable PBT keycaps

The KEMOVE K68 keyboard is fitted with two-color light-transmitting PBT keycaps and is the first keyboard equipped with low-ball caps measuring just just 1.6mm at the lowest point and 6.34mm at the highest to offer users a refined, ergonomic typing experience.

The Low Ball hot swappable PBT keycaps on the K68 keyboard support both 5 and 3 pin designs and are compatible with 95% of standard mechanical switches on the market. The included switch puller makes it easy to replace and swap out switches to your desired tastes and preferences, tailoring the keyboards typing experience to your exact needs.

Whether you are connecting the keyboard to Windows PCs, Apple Mac laptops or Apple iOS devices, the handy control buttons on the left-hand side of the keyboard allow you to select from wireless, wired and Mac and Windows operating systems.

Included in the box are: a USB-C cable to connect to the USB-C port on the keyboard which can also charge the internal 3,000 mAh battery when flat, a keycap puller with together with a switch puller and three mechanical switches and finally a 2.4G receiver and the K68 keyboard itself.

Kickstarter

Early bird pledges are now available for the mechanical keyboard project from $74.99 or roughly ££59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

With the assumption that the KEMOVE K68 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022.

KEMOVE also provides a comprehensive after-sales service together with a one-year warranty on the keyboard, offering customers free return or replacement if your K68 should be damaged during transit or experience any issues after receipt. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Butterfly mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official KEMOVE K68 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

