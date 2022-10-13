Meta Quest Pro VR headset now available to preorder

In its bid to revolutionise virtual reality Mark Zuckerberg and Meta have this week introduce their latest hardware creation in the form of the new Meta Quest Pro VR headset. Specifically designed to be available alongside the companies Meta Quest 2 the Pro version is more suited to businesses and enterprise applications.

The new Meta Quest Pro VR headset will be available to purchase later this month and his priced at $1500 and will be officially shipping out to customers on October 25, 2022. The Quest Pro is now available to pre-order directly from the meta.com website. Although it’s still has to be seen whether Facebook or rather Meta will be able to entice everyone to wear headsets for work and pleasure and can offer something different to that which is already available from the likes of Valve, Microsoft and others.

Meta Quest Pro VR headset

“Meta Quest Pro is the first in a new line of advanced headsets built to expand the possibilities of virtual and mixed reality. Its pancake lenses fold light over several times, reducing the size of the headset while showing sharper visuals. A new, curved battery on the back helps make Meta Quest Pro a more balanced and ergonomic headset overall.”

“We believe VR devices will help usher in the next computing platform—becoming as ubiquitous as laptops and tablets are today—and that people will use them in their everyday lives to access the metaverse. With its cutting-edge technologies, Meta Quest Pro represents an important step toward that future. We designed it to expand the possibilities of both VR and mixed reality. And to do that, you need truly innovative hardware.”

