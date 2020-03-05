New Valve Index VR headset stock available to purchase March 9th 2020

Gamers patiently waiting to get their hands on the new Valve Index VR headset will be pleased to know that more stock will be arriving in the Valve Steam Store on March 9th 2020. The news has been sent out by Valve through an email update to those who had registered interest : “Valve Index VR kits will be available for purchase this Monday (March 9th) starting at 10 AM PDT (5 PM UTC).”

But don’t delay if you are thinking of purchasing one of the virtual reality headsets to enjoy the new Half-Life: Alyx VR game as Valve expects the stock of headsets to sell out on the same day.

“Thank you for your interest in the Valve Index. We do expect available stock to sell out Monday due to high demand, so all purchases fulfilled beyond this initial quantity will be fulfilled in the order in which they are received, as supplies increase over the coming months.”

Source : Valve

