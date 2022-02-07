HoloLens augmented reality headset not cancelled confirms Microsoft

Rumours were circulating last week that Microsoft had pulled the plug on its HoloLens augmented reality headset and had cancelled its development. However this week Microsoft has reached out to put things straight and says that the “HoloLens is doing great” and develop and has not been cancelled. Although a number of employees have departed the development team if reports from the Wall Street Journal are to be believed.

Microsoft HoloLens augmented reality headset

Last week Business Insider reported that Microsoft had scrapped plans for its 3rd generation HoloLens headset and that it could be “the end of the road” for the augmented reality platform. Alex Kipman the head of the HoloLens develop and team took to Twitter referencing the report and tweeting “Don’t believe what you read on the internet” – “HoloLens is doing great and if you search said internet they also said we had cancelled HoloLens 2… which last I checked we shipped with success.”

““We feel very well positioned to be able to catch what I think is essentially the next wave of the internet,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about the metaverse last month. “I think the next wave of the internet will be a more open world where people can build their own metaverse worlds, whether they’re organizations, game developers, or anyone else.””

As soon more information is announced by Microsoft on the next stage of development for the HoloLens augmented reality headset we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Verge

