Marvel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness phone augmented reality experience

Doctor Strange fans may be interested in a new Multiverse of Madness augmented reality experience created by Marvel which can be experienced using your phone simply scan the QR code below to enter the strange world of Doctor Strange. Features of the AR experience include:

– Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.

– Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character’s unique power presents for the future of the MCU.

– Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange augmented reality experience

“The new experience allows fans to explore three different portals to discover hidden things in the movie, along with sneak peeks of bonus content and clips, photo galleries, and more”

Scan the augmented reality QR code below using your phone camera or visiting the official site by following the link below.

“Within the experience fans can explore three portals, where they will discover Easter Eggs featuring sneak peeks of bonus content clips, photo galleries, and more, only available on the Blu-ray and Digital release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“America Chavez and a version of Stephen Strange are chased by a demon in the space between universes while searching for the Book of Vishanti. That Strange is killed and Chavez accidentally creates a portal that transports herself and Strange’s corpse to Earth-616, where that universe’s version of Strange rescues Chavez from another demon with help from the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong.”

Source : Marvel

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals