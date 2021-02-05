Microsoft HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition $4,950

Microsoft has this month unveiled its new HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition mixed reality headset, providing a “clean room compatible” headset with an ISO 14644-1 Class 5-8 rating, as well as the “Intrinsic safety” standard, with a UL Class I, Division 2 rating. Together with adjustments to the standards and certifications, warranty and unit replacement. Microsoft will start shipping the HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition later this year priced at $4,950 per unit.

“As part of listening, and always learning, we heard strong demand for HoloLens 2 to operate in environments that have rigorous requirements or are regulated by industry certifications. In the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries, partners require a device that meets particle emissions standards to enter and operate in their highly controlled clean room environments. In the energy sector, partners need a device that can function safely in potentially hazardous environments.”

“With HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition, customers can now use HoloLens 2 in restricted environments without modifying your space, protocols, or workflows. Supported with a robust ecosystem of first and third party mixed reality applications that are backed by the reliability, security, and scale of Azure, HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition will empower enterprises operating in regulated environments to – Provide workers with access to remote experts any time they need it. – Complete tasks faster and more accurately than ever before with interactive 3D guides. – Train and onboard new employees faster with a “learning by doing” approach.”

The Microsoft HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition headset is now available to preorder and units are expected to start shipping sometime during the spring months of 2021. For more information on the full specifications of the new Microsoft HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition mixed reality headset jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft : UploadVR : HoloLens 2

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals