Sabrent have this week introduced a new memory card range in the form of the Rocket CFX Type B building on the company’s previous products. Rocket CFX Type B memory cards offer up to 2 TB of storage and offer sustained writes with the potential of up to 1,300 MB/s at 1 TB and above. The memory cards feature dual PCIe 3.0 lanes to reach speeds of up to 1,800 MB/s for reads and 1,700 MB/s for writes.

“Massive IOPs let you quickly access any and all of your files rapidly. Capture and work with your HD content – videos, photographs, audio, and more – at high speeds, all in a convenient form factor. Don’t settle for inferior storage media for your professional videography and photography needs” says Sabrent.

Rocket CFX Type B memory cards

Capture your subject quickly and reliably with Sabrent Rocket CFX Type B (CF-XXIT) memory cards. Get as much space and performance as you need and create your content without compromise. Professional users will enjoy the high power efficiency and endurance provided by top-grade hardware. Never miss a shot. Don’t be held back by inferior storage media.”

“Our Rocket CFX Type B memory cards utilize dual PCIe 3.0 lanes to reach speeds of up to 1,800 MB/s for reads and 1,700 MB/s for writes to give you the fastest transfer rates possible. Sustained writes with the potential of up to 1,300 MB/s at 1 TB and up, offer enough speed for any type of HD recording. IOPs of up to over 300,000 allow quick access to all of your photos and files.”

Source : Sabrent





