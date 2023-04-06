Magewell USB Fusion video capture card combines live video sources

Magewell has introduced a new addition to their range of hardware announcing the launch of the USB Fusion video capture card specifically designed to make online lectures and virtual events more engaging. The USB Fusion allows you to combine camera and wired screenshare inputs to create “attractive” live presentations for remote education, webinars, live streaming, video conferencing and more. As a standard UVC/UAC device with automatic, driver-free installation, USB Fusion is immediately compatible with a wide range of operating systems and software applications and is supported by Windows, Mac and Linux.

Connectivity on the USB Fusion video capture card include 2x HDMI 1.4 Type-A input, 1x USB 3.0 Type-A input, Supports input resolution up to 1920x1080p, 60fps, 1x USB 3.0 Type-C output and 1x HDMI 1.4 Type-A output, together with a 3.5mm audio jack for line in and headset. USB Fusion is compatible with a wide variety of software including Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and more.

USB Fusion combines live video sources

USB Fusion is capable of supporting two HDMI inputs and one USB webcam input up to 1080p at 60fps as well as switching between sources or combines two simultaneously into one output and comes complete with its own companion application that allows access to more advanced features.

“Input flexibility is one of USB Fusion’s key benefits, and the addition of wireless sharing support extends this advantage even further,” said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. “The wireless input capabilities are ideal for use cases ranging from incorporating mobile device screens into live event productions, to educational presentations combining an instructor with multiple student contributors.”

“USB Fusion enables producers and presenters to switch between multiple live and file-based sources, or to combine inputs in picture-in-picture or side-by-side layouts. The results can be captured into popular Windows, Mac or Linux software via the hardware’s USB 3.0 interface or output over HDMI to a projector, display or downstream production equipment. On-device buttons and a browser-based web interface provide easy operation and configuration, while the free USB Fusion companion app for iOS and Android tablets offers expanded layout controls and advanced presentation tools ranging from playlists and recording to annotations and telestration.”

“The wireless sharing features will be available in an upcoming free firmware upgrade, planned for release later this month. This update marks the third significant USB Fusion feature expansion in the past few months, joining other recent enhancements including user-defined mapping of scene layouts to on-device buttons; enhanced graphics tools; the ability to control PowerPoint presentations on a connected computer; scheduled recording; ISO recording; Google Drive integration and more.”

