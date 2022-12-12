Unique 98-Key touchscreen keyboard & portable display

The KWUMSY KX is a very unique keyboard which takes the form of a touchscreen rather than mechanical physical keys that you can press up and down. Featuring a 1080p resolution, support for plug and play compatibility and ASICs language 98 key keyboard the unique touchscreen interface is integrated into a portable 15.6 inch display with zero lag for smooth performance.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $233 or £193 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Its full name is KWUMSY KX Multi-Functional External Touchscreen, but we call it KX. In a nutshell, this is a 15.6″ FHD IPS portable touchscreen that supports multiple functions. It works with MAC, Windows, and Android, and it is designed to act as a stand-alone monitor or as an expanded screen for other devices—making working easier and more productive, and gaming and entertainment more fun!”

Touchscreen keyboard

“KX has a 98-key touch keyboard that connects to your PC seamlessly with one bottom and becomes a split-screen monitor with UI Keyboard, take advantage of the UI keyboard lets you easily switch between six languages—English, German, Arabic, French, Spanish and Japanese—using a switch on one of its sizes. “

With the assumption that the KWUMSY KX crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the KWUMSY KX touchscreen keyboard project view the promotional video below.

“We use the One Glass Touch Solution, which is a great improvement in the overall experience compared to a non-full lamination touch screen. The features are reflected in the thinner thickness, but the screen display is better and exceptionally bright. The last point is that there is no more air gap, the screen is clearer and more translucent, and when the screen is dark, the display is black and the appearance will be more beautiful.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the touchscreen keyboard, jump over to the official KWUMSY KX crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





