Improve your typing speed with the CharaChorder X



If you are searching for a quick way to improve your typing speed, you might be interested in a new adapter call the CharaChorder X. specifically created to transform any keyboard into a high-speed “chording enabled device“. The CharaChorder X is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $60,000 thanks to more than 1000 backers would still 21 days remaining on its campaign. Early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $59 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The mission of CharaChorder is to elevate average human typing speed from 40 words per minute up to 250 words per minute, or average human reading comprehension speed. This is how we define the ‘speed of thought’. We believe CharaChorder X is a major step towards this goal because it makes the power of chording affordable and accessible to anyone. We have also taken great effort to make CharaChorder X universally compatible & easy to learn.”

Improve your typing speed

If the CharaChorder X crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the CharaChorder X typing speed booster project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“No software required, with instant *Plug & Play’ compatibility on any computer, tablet, or smartphone via female USB-A port or adapter. CharaChorder X works on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux. Our web based training software walks you through the basics all the way up through advanced chording techniques. The recursive learning algorithm creates custom exercises to help you learn as efficiently as possible.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the typing speed booster, jump over to the official CharaChorder X crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





