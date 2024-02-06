Manhunt Apple TV series premiers March 20th

Apple TV+ is about to release a new series that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. “Manhunt” is a true crime show that tells the story of the hunt for Abraham Lincoln’s killer, John Wilkes Booth. Based on a popular book, the series will start showing to a global audience on March 15, 2024. Over seven episodes, it will take viewers through the intense search that followed the tragic assassination of President Lincoln.

The show is the brainchild of Monica Beletsky, who has made sure that every detail is accurate and true to history. Tobias Menzies, an Emmy Award-winning actor, leads a cast of skilled performers, including Anthony Boyle and Lovie Simone. They all work together to bring this historical tale to life. The series is a collaboration between Apple Studios and Lionsgate Television, which means viewers can expect a high-quality production. The first two episodes have been directed by Carl Franklin, a director known for his excellent work.

Manhunt Apple TV

A conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history: the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. This is the astonishing story of the high-stakes hunt for John Wilkes Booth.

"Manhunt" makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, March 15, 2024, and new episodes will debut Fridays, culminating in the finale on April 19, 2024.

“Manhunt” is set to mix the suspense of true crime with the intrigue of a historical drama. The episodes will be released weekly, with the final episode airing on April 19, 2024. This series invites its audience to dive deep into a crucial moment in history and experience it as a thrilling story.



