Create professional logos using ChatGPT and Midjourney, Stable Diffusion or DallE 3

If you would like to create an endless supply of logo designs for various businesses or to resell on to clients. You will be pleased to know that obtaining inspiration and finished designs from AI art generators has never been easier. This quick guide will show you how to use ChatGPT to create professional logos prompts in any style that you like, that can be used use to create logos using AI art services.

Once ChatGPT has made the prompt you can then paste it into your favorite AI art generator such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion or DallE 3. The video below created by Making the Photo: AI Edition takes you through the process of using ChatGPT and Midjourney to design logos helping you create your brand image, business logo or more wickedly and effectively saving you time and money.

The explosion of artificial intelligence (AI) services over the past few years has revolutionized the way we create and perceive art. One easy to master area of design using AI, is the creation of custom logos. This quick overview guide provides a starting point. Providing instructions on how to create prompts for designing logos with AI art generators such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and the newly launched DallE 3 by OpenAI which is free to use.

The rebranding of a YouTube channel to focus on AI is a prime example of how AI can be utilized in logo design. The logo, being the face of the brand, needs to reflect the essence of the channel’s content. In this case, the logo should embody the sophistication and innovation associated with AI. This is where ChatGPT comes into play.

How to create logos using Midjourney

When using Midjourney you can create lots of different variations from the same prompt by using the –repeat Midjourney parameter at the end of your Midjourney prompt when creating logos.

Writing a logo prompt for Midjourney

ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI, can be used to create image prompts for AI art generators. The process begins with building a logo prompt. The prompt should be between 50 and 150 words and should start with a phrase like “Imagine an eye-catching image on a white background” if you’re following the tutorial in the video above. However you can create your own prompts to add further customizations to your art. However if you are new to using Midjourney make it easy for yourself and use prompts that are already available such as the one available for free or $2 depending on your generosity from Jenn Mishra

Dominant symbol for the logo

The prompt should then describe the dominant symbol for the logo, include key characteristics such as color, and create a compelling narrative that showcases the chosen styles and characteristics. The prompt should be formatted according to these rules, reviewed, and revised as needed for optimal expression. The aspect ratio should be added to the end of the prompt, for example, –ar 1:1.

The beauty of using AI for logo design lies in its ability to generate variations and add a personal touch to the logos. By tweaking the prompts, designers can explore a wide range of logo designs that are unique and tailored to their brand’s identity. This process also allows for the incorporation of key logo characteristics such as simplicity, scalability, consistency, and originality.

ChatGPT logo design

Once the AI art generator has created the logo, it can be finalized with photo editing programs. This step allows for further customization and refinement of the logo, ensuring it aligns perfectly with the brand’s image and message.

The use of AI in logo design is a powerful tool that can elevate a brand’s identity providing a wealth of images to choose from at very little cost. The integration of AI in logo design, specifically through the use of ChatGPT and AI art generators like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and DallE 3, offers a new frontier in digital design. It allows for the creation of unique, custom logos that can effectively represent a brand’s identity. As AI continues to evolve, so too will the possibilities for its application in the realm of design.



