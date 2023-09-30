Create mind bending AI art optical illusions with Midjourney

Creating optical illusions using the mid-journey workflow is an innovative approach to art that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the creativity of the human mind. This process, made accessible by AI art generators such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion DallE 3 from OpenAI, and others, allows anyone to create mind-bending optical illusion artwork. This quick guide will delve into the intricacies of this process, exploring the various techniques and tools that can be used to create illusions like forced perspective or double exposure.

The mid-journey workflow is a powerful tool that can be used to create compelling illusions, including spirals. The process begins with the generation of an image, such as a skull, using the AI generator. Once the image is generated, the ‘very subtle’ button is used. This button plays a crucial role in generating illusions, as it allows for the subtle integration of another image, like a photograph of dancers, into the initial image. The resulting illusion works best when viewed from a distance and can fall apart when viewed up close.

Optical illusions with AI generators

If the desired result is not achieved, the ‘stop’ command can be used to adjust the image. This command gives the artist control over the output, allowing for adjustments and tweaks to be made until the desired illusion is achieved. The order in which the ‘very’ command is used can significantly impact the final result, highlighting the importance of experimentation and exploration in the process.

The Midjourney workflow also includes a ‘describe’ function, which is used to generate text prompts from images. This function further enhances the creative process, allowing for the generation of new ideas and concepts based on the images produced.

The technique works best with simple iconography, as it allows for clearer and more effective illusions. Simple images can lead to unexpected and interesting results, encouraging further experimentation and exploration.

Creating spirals within the mid-journey workflow is a technique that has been developed by Chase lean on Twitter. This involves prompting a hypnotic spiral, using the ‘very subtle’ button, and repeating the process several times. The spiral technique can be time-consuming and may not always produce the desired result, but it adds another layer of complexity and intrigue to the illusions created.

M. C. Escher illusion artwork

The mid-journey workflow encourages creativity and exploration, although it may produce many unsuccessful attempts before achieving a successful result. This is reminiscent of the work of Maurits Cornelis Escher, a Dutch graphic artist known for his mathematical and mind-bending artwork.

“Much of Escher’s work is inescapably mathematical. This has caused a disconnect between his full-on popular fame and the lack of esteem with which he has been viewed in the art world. His originality and mastery of graphic techniques are respected, but his works have been thought too intellectual and insufficiently lyrical.

Movements such as conceptual art have, to a degree, reversed the art world’s attitude to intellectuality and lyricism, but this did not rehabilitate Escher, because traditional critics still disliked his narrative themes and his use of perspective. However, these same qualities made his work highly attractive to the public”

Despite being neglected in the art world for most of his life, Escher’s work has gained widespread appreciation in the late twentieth and twenty-first centuries. His work, much like the illusions created using the mid-journey workflow, features mathematical objects and operations, including impossible objects, explorations of infinity, reflection, symmetry, perspective, truncated and stellated polyhedra, hyperbolic geometry, and tessellations.

Creating optical illusions using the mid-journey workflow is a fascinating blend of art and technology. It allows for the creation of unique and mind-bending artwork, encouraging creativity and exploration. While the process may be challenging and time-consuming, the end result is a captivating optical illusion that is sure to intrigue and mesmerize.



