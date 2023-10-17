Magic Mouse desktop wireless charger cradle

If like many you find plugging your Apple Magic mouse charging cable into the base a little awkward and non-conducive to workflow. You might be interested in a new way to charge your mouse using the desktop wireless charging cradle. The Magic Mouse Magnet Charger Cradle is not just a wireless charger for the Magic Mouse, but a multi-functional charging station. It comes equipped with a 15W wireless charger, an Apple Watch charger, and a 33W Power GaN Charger. This makes it a versatile tool for Apple users, capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously.

The design of the Charger Cradle is a nod to Apple’s iconic design language. It mirrors the modern translucent plastic look of Apple’s iMac generations from 1998 and the sleek contemporary aluminium alloy shell of current Mac designs. This design inspiration is not just about aesthetics, but also about the use of high-grade materials and advanced manufacturing techniques.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $46 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The wireless charger surfaces of the Charger Cradle are made of tempered glass, with a hardness of 7h, ensuring durability and longevity. The casings are crafted with high-grade aluminium alloy, utilizing cutting-edge CNC technology, sandblasting, and anodizing. This meticulous attention to detail and quality materials ensures that the Charger Cradle is not only visually appealing but also robust and durable.

Magic Mouse wireless charging cradle

One of the key design decisions in the development of the Charger Cradle was the choice of charging method for the Magic Mouse. The design team considered using wireless coil charging, but ultimately decided on contact charging. This decision was made to maintain the thinness of the case, ensuring that the Charger Cradle remains sleek and compact.

The Charger Cradle supports the latest PD2.0 and PD3.0 fast charging protocols. This allows for charging speeds of up to 15W wirelessly, ensuring that your devices are charged quickly and efficiently. The standard package includes a powerful PD2.0 33W fast charging plug, equipped with one Type C fast charging port and one USB-A charging port.

If the Driftwood LAB campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Driftwood LAB Magic Mouse desktop wireless charger cradle project scrutinize the promotional video below.

Previous articles we have written that you might be interested in on the subject Apple’s iPhone 15 :

In terms of compatibility, the Charger Cradle is designed to provide fast and high-speed wireless charging for the entire iPhone series. It is also compatible with AirPods that support wireless charging and supports wireless charging for all Apple Watch series. This wide range of compatibility makes the Charger Cradle a versatile charging solution for Apple users.

But the Charger Cradle’s compatibility doesn’t stop at Apple products. It can also support wireless charging for Android phones, providing users with greater freedom and convenience to charge their devices quickly and easily. This makes the Charger Cradle a universal charging solution, suitable for a wide range of devices.

The Magic Mouse Magnet Charger Cradle is a testament to the seamless integration of design and functionality. Its sleek design, high-grade materials, and advanced manufacturing techniques make it a robust and durable charging solution. Its support for the latest fast charging protocols and wide range of compatibility make it a versatile and convenient charging solution for a wide range of devices.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the Magic Mouse desktop wireless charger cradle, jump over to the official Driftwood LAB crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals