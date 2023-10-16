What’s inside the iPhone 15 (Video)

We previously saw a teardown video of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max and now we get to find out what is inside the iPhone 15 in a new video from JerryRigEveything.

The video below gives us a look inside the iPhone 15 and it is interesting to see how the handset is put together and designed and also what materials and parts are used in the device.

As a reminder the iPhone 15 6.1-inch screen that boasts a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs on the Apple A16 Bionic chip and offers 6GB of RAM. Notably, this is the same processor found in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models.

The handset comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video conferencing., and this year’s iPhones also feature USB-C, which has been wanted by iPhone users for a considerable amount of time.

Apple’s iPhones are designed to be more repairable than they used to be, and although there is still some way to go for them to be easily repairable by everyone, Apple now offers tools to allow you to repair your own device at home as part of its self repair program.

Source & Image Credit JerryRigEveything



