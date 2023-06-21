Apple Self Repair Program expands to iPhone 14

Apple has announced that it is expanding its Self Repair program to some new devices, this includes the iPhone 14 and some more Macs, these are the 13-inch MacBook Air powered by M2, and MacBook Pro models powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max

Apple has also announced that it is making the System Configuration process which is used during iPhone repairs easier to use, this tool can be used when repairing various components on a device, more details are below.

Apple will also make the System Configuration process used for iPhone repairs, such as displays, batteries, and cameras, even easier to use. System Configuration is a postrepair software tool that ensures repairs with genuine Apple parts — designed and tested to internationally recognised standards — were completed correctly, and the parts are working properly. The tool is available for free to all Self Service Repair users and participating service providers in Apple repair programs.

Running System Configuration after a repair authenticates genuine Apple parts, updates firmware, and calibrates parts to ensure maximum performance and quality. Additionally, for repairs involving biometric authentication, such as Touch ID or Face ID, System Configuration links the biometric sensors to the Secure Enclave on the logic board to ensure device security and customer privacy.

You can find out more details about the Apple Self Repair Program over at Apple’s website at the link below, there is now a wide range of devices that you can repair yourself at home using genuine Apple parts.

Source Apple



