Apple Self Repair Program expands to iPhone 14

Apple has announced that it is expanding its Self Repair program to some new devices, this includes the iPhone 14 and some more Macs, these are the 13-inch MacBook Air powered by M2, and MacBook Pro models powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max
Apple has also announced that it is making the System Configuration process which is used during iPhone repairs easier to use, this tool can be used when repairing various components on a device, more details are below.
You can find out more details about the Apple Self Repair Program over at Apple’s website at the link below, there is now a wide range of devices that you can repair yourself at home using genuine Apple parts.
Source Apple
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.