macOS 14 Sonoma beta 4 released

Lots of new betas from Apple today, the latest one is macOS 14 Sonoma beta 4 for the Mac, which has now been made available for developers, Apple also released iOS 17 beta 4 for the iPhone, watchOS 10 beta 4 for the Apple Watch and iPadOS 17 beta 4 for the iPad.

The new macOS 14 Sonoma software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, this includes a range of design changes, updates for existing apps, and much more, these will include dynamic widgets, improved video conferencing capabilities, upgrades to Apple’s Safari, new screen savers, an enhanced gaming experience, and many more new features.

The new macOS 14 Sonoma beta 4 software is not available for developers to download, you will need to be a registered developer to try the software out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Apple is expected to release macOS Sonoma later this year, the most likely release date for this new Mac software will probably be sometime in October or November along with some new Macs.

We are also expecting a range of software updates in September, this should include iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 along with the new iPhone 15 and watchOS 10 along with the new Apple Watch. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new macOS 14 Sonoma update is coming, we will let you know.

Source Apple



