Noctua NH-L9a-AM5 low-profile CPU coolers

Noctua has this month introduced a range of new low-profile CPU coolers specifically designed for AMD rising processors. Measuring just 37 mm high the new NH-L9a-AM5 and NH-L9a-AM5 chromax.black Ryzen coolers are now available to purchase priced at €49.90 or $44.90 for the NH-L9a-AM5 or €59.90 or $54.90 for the NH-L9a-AM5 chromax.black. Each cooler comes complete with the companies excellent NT-H1 thermal compound and an optional NA-FD1 fan duct kit is also available providing a solution to bridge the gap between the cooler and perforated side panels of Small Form Factor cases.

“AMD’s just-released 65 W Ryzen CPUs are ideal for building small yet highly powerful systems, and our new NH-L9a-AM5 is the perfect cooler to match”, explains Roland Mossig (CEO). It can easily cool the new 7900, 7700 and 7600 at ultra-quiet fan speeds and offers plenty of headroom if customers want to push them beyond 65 W – we’ve actually been running up to 130 W on the Ryzen 7950X and 7900X!” Since the original NH-L9a coolers for AM3 and AM4 have received more than 100 awards and recommendations from international hardware websites and magazines, the new AM5 revision builds on the same proven heatsink design to provide excellent low-profile cooling performance for AMD’s latest Ryzen processors.”

Low-profile CPU coolers

At a height of only 37 mm, the NH-L9a is ideal for extremely slim cases and, due to its small footprint, it provides 100% RAM and PCIe compatibility as well as easy access to near-socket connectors even on tightly packed Mini-ITX motherboards. The custom-designed SecuFirm2 mounting system for the AM5 socket makes installation a breeze and, thanks to the highly optimized NF-A9x14 92 mm fan that supports fully automatic speed control via PWM, the NH-L9a-AM5 runs remarkably quietly. The chromax.black version with its black fan and black coated heatsink combines these assets with a sleek stealth look.”

The NH-L9a-AM5 chromax.black is an all-black version of Noctua’s award-winning NH-L9a-AM5 low-profile quiet CPU cooler for AMD AM5 based HTPCs and Small Form Factor (SFF) builds. Thanks to the same proven heatsink design and NF-A9x14 PWM fan, it stays true to the NH-L9a-AM5’s successful formula of fusing a height of only 37mm with strong performance and excellent quietness of operation, as well as 100% RAM and PCIe compatibility. At the same time, the chromax.black version with its black fan and black coated heatsink combines these assets with a sleek stealth look. Topped off with the renowned SecuFirm2™ low-profile mounting system for AMD AM5, Noctua’s enthusiast-grade NT-H1 thermal compound and a full 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NH-L9a-AM5 chromax.black is a premium choice for customers who seek an ultra-compact heatsink that looks just as great as it cools.”

Source : Noctua





