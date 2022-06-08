All Lock magnetic phone mount system is compatible with any phone

If you are looking for a universal range of different mounting solutions for any mobile phone you may be interested in a new magnetic phone mount system created by the engineers at Lamicall in the form of the All Lock. Featuring integrated patented Align-N-Lock mechanism and a wealth of accessories the mounting system has been designed to provide the fastest and safest mounts available for a wide variety of different applications from vehicle to desk. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates).

“ALL LOCK is universally compatible with almost any phone model, and it can adapt your phone to any scenario and make it more exciting: From the mundane to the extreme. Each unique phone accessory virtually turns your phone into another cutting-edge device and makes the most of it. Take a look at what ALL LOCK will do for you! There are 8 in total, and every phone holder has its own intended purpose. We got you covered for every scenario you could possibly find yourself in.”

If the Lamicall crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Lamicall magnetic phone mount project review the promotional video below.

Magnetic phone mount

“Superior to existing solutions, ALL LOCK has simplified and streamlined the phone mounting and dismounting procedure down to a mere 0.5 second. Yes, it guarantees instant single-hand alignment every time, thanks to its strategically inbuilt magnet array. Even better, your phone is automatically and firmly locked into place through our proprietary design that sets ALL LOCK apart from all other competitors. Your phone will be steady and secure as a rock and not shake or fall in even the most violent movements.”

“An ingenious and one-of-a-kind design, including carefully in-built magnets and four mechanical bolts, is the jewel in the ALL LOCK crown. Your phone aligns perfectly with our phone holders everytime in a snap and in a one-handed operation, thanks to the even distribution of magnet forces. It has been surprisingly effective, and we are happy with the results so far. Though it is a phone mount system that simply refuses to fall, it is miraculously easy to manually disengage. Simply turn your phone 45 degrees in either direction, then your phone will be unlocked from the mounting accessory.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the magnetic phone mount, jump over to the official Lamicall crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals