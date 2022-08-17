Lumos Firefly bike light system brake, indicators and magnetic mounts

Cyclists may be interested in a new bike light system called the Lumos Firefly which has raised over $500,000 on Kickstarter thanks to nearly 4,000 backers with still 59 days remaining on its campaign. The unique bike light system features turn signals, brake lights, synchronized flashing and magnetic mounting. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $27 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Firefly lights convey far more information than regular bike lights. They can indicate where you’re going and when you’re slowing down. If you already have a Lumos Remote, it will work with Firefly. Otherwise you can purchase it as an additional accessory. Having the flexibility to place a Firefly anywhere is what makes them so useful. No matter how you ride, there’ll be a way to securely attach multiple Firefly to your setup.”

Assuming that the Lumos Firefly funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around debris 2023. To learn more about the Lumos Firefly bike light project play the promotional video below.

“Brake lights tell drivers when you are slowing down so they can react accordingly and avoid hitting you from behind. When brake lights are activated, all rear lights will act as brake lights in sync making the warning even more obvious. Brake lights are activated via a sensor built into the Lumos Remote. Lumos Remote is sold as an additional accessory. Place your Firefly lights wherever you like. Since each Firefly carries red, yellow and white diodes, it can act as either a front, rear and/or turn signal light. If you change your mind about your setup, no need to buy more, just switch the position of your light through the app and off you go.”

“Synced lights spread out across the rider and the bike result in a much larger visibility footprint. It is much easier for a motorist to spot multiple lights moving in unison together and to help intuitively determine the size and distance of the rider so that they can give the necessary space required to avoid a collision.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the bike light, jump over to the official Lumos Firefly crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

