Ulanzi Falcam F22 modular camera mounting system

Photographers and videographers searching for a versatile camera mounting system to easily add, adjust and position accessories such as lighting, microphones and other kit. May be interested in the Ulanzi Falcam F22 camera quick release system which has launched on Kickstarter.

“If you’re a filmmaker or photographer, you’re never too happy with the large number of different heavy accessories you need to carry around. You’re even more frustrated when you need to screw these accessories up and down when switching modes and accessories, such as handheld, tripod, stabilizer, or slide rail. And also you are always not at ease with the quick-release parts and feel that they are wobbly and not stable enough. Now you can rely on Ulanzi Falcam F22 Quick Release System to put this outdated way of doing things behind.”

F22 camera quick release system features

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $169 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Ulanzi Falcam F22 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Ulanzi Falcam F22 camera mounting system project view the promotional video below.

“The F22 Quick Release System offers a true quick-release experience that we know is so essential for professional filmmakers & photographers. By adopting a “mortise-tenon joint”, which is a combination of concave-convex structures, we designed the F22 Quick Release System to be extremely flexible and stable once it is installed. While it has a high load capacity, this is actually a light and easy-to-carry accessory. “

“The Cage will quickly become the heart of your camera, making attaching other devices a truly seamless experience. The F22 Cage top features quick-mount positions that allow you to attach the top handle, monitor mount, or left or right handles on the cage. Both sides are designed with F22/F38 expansion positions respectively to improve runtime and save on unnecessary components. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the camera mounting system, jump over to the official Ulanzi Falcam F22 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

