Thermaltake Floe Ultra RGB AIO CPU coolers

In addition to unveiling its new ToughRAM DDR5 memory Thermaltake have also introduced this month its Floe Ultra RGB Series AIO CPU coolers offering a brand new AIO liquid cooler complete with 2.1″ LCD display on the water block. The CPU cooler is compatible with both Intel and AMD processors : Intel LGA 2066/20113/2011/1366/1200/1156/1155/1151/1150 – AMD AM5/AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2/FM1.

“With the implementation, users can choose to display weather, time, or system information, such as real-time CPU temperature, or even place any images or animated files to showcase your PC the way you appreciate. Floe Ultra 240/360 RGB features a built-in 2.1″ LCD display on the water block, which makes it extremely easy to access all the system information you’ll need at a glance.”

AIO RGB CPU coolers

“It shows you real-time system information, including real-time temperature, frequency, and the performance of CPU, GPU, or even RAM on the LCD display. The display could also double as a gallery to easily exhibit your chosen lighting effect by TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. Through the software, you can now choose to display weather, time, or plays JPG, GIF, PNG, MP4, AVI, and MOV files in 480×480 resolutions to customize their ideal PC build.

When it comes to cooling performance, it is where Floe Ultra 240/360 RGB excels. Packed with high-performance RGB fans and fan speed hitting up to 2000 RPM, Floe Ultra 240/360 RGB is geared towards gamers and working professionals to provide you with the utmost cooling performance. On top of that, coupled with the high-performance water block featuring a copper base plate and the high-efficiency radiator deliberately designed for the Ultra series, Floe Ultra 240/360 is set to optimal cooling performance as well as heat dissipation.”

Source : Thermaltake

