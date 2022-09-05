FOAM EVA foam cooler is lightweight and durable from $55

If you are searching for a lightweight and durable cooler to keep your drinks and food cool at the beach or out and about you may be interested in the FOAM. Unlike most heavy coolers the FOAM is made from EVA foam, the same material used to create the iconic Croc footwear. FOAM is also Antimicrobial, Antiallergenic, BPA-free, & Formamide-free so you don’t have to worry about any nasty mold or toxic polyurethane foam that other cooler use.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $55 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Lightweight FOAM cooler

“World’s first hybrid soft-hard-sided cooler made from 100% EVA foam ( the same stuff as CROCS shoes ) which makes it incredibly insulated, leakproof, flexible, lightweight, dishwasher safe, buoyant & durable. *Patent pending ( Utility & Design ). FOAM uses advanced closed-cell EVA foam insulation that keeps your contents chilled all day. The insulated body and lid keep stuff cold for 12 to 72 hours depending on outside conditions and use rate. There’s no better feeling than cracking open an ice-cold drink on a sweltering hot summer day. “

If the FOAM campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the FOAM lightweight cooler project play the promotional video below.

“Due to its cross-linked foam and rubber structure, FOAM has exceptionally high durability and superior impact absorption. You’ll never have to worry about broken zippers, handles, or lids with FOAM. A cooler that will last through all the adventures you put it through without the weight or cost of those other heavy-duty ice chests. In fact, you can run it over with your car and it bounces back to shape. How’s that for durability? “

“Never think twice about tossing your FOAM cooler into the dishwasher. FOAM is the only cooler that’s 100% dishwasher safe, which makes for easy cleanup after some serious fun. FOAM is also Antimicrobial, Antiallergenic, BPA-free, & Formamide-free so you don’t have to worry about any nasty mold or toxic polyurethane foam that other cooler use.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the lightweight cooler, jump over to the official FOAM crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals