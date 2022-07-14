Kanga iceless coolers provide 7hrs of cooling

If you are looking for a convenient way to keep your drinks and food cool without the need to use ice. You may be interested in a new range of iceless coolers created by the design team at Kanga consisting of five close friends with completely different backgrounds, have designed a range of lightweight iceless coolers in a range of different styles.

The 12-Pack Kase Mate is the No Ice, Keep the Case, Cooler. It’s designed to Keep 12-Packs of 12oz standard or slim can beverages cold for up to 7 hours – without ice! “The Kase Mate makes enjoying cold drinks easier than ever before“.

Iceless coolers

The inspiration behind the unique range of Kanga iceless coolers

“We found ourselves drinking warm beer at a tailgate in Clemson, South Carolina. For the love of all that is holy, why are we drinking warm beer!?! We all had $300 coolers that could keep beer cold for a few weeks but didn’t use them to keep our beer cold for a few hours? This made no sense. Well, we didn’t use our coolers because we didn’t want to have to deal with ice and hauling the huge thing all the way to our tailgate a mile from where we parked. So, instead, we stopped by the convenience store, grabbed a cold case, and just carried it with us to drink it as it got warm. We found our problem… Warm… Beer… Sucks! “

“With this in mind…we noticed something very profound at the tailgate next to ours. It might seem normal to most, but what it represented was life changing. We saw someone take a cold beer out of a cooler and put it into a can insulator. What we really saw was someone take a cold beer out of what made it cold (the cooler) and put it into something to keep it cold for the entire time they’ll actually enjoy it (the Insulating Sleeve). THAT’S when it hit us: WHY THE HECK ISN’T THERE A CAN INSULATOR FOR A WHOLE CASE! Right then and there, the vision for the Kanga Kase Mate was born.”

Kase Mate review

“We guarantee the performance of all of our products. If you don’t love your purchase in the first 45 days, you can return or exchange it at no cost.”

Source : Kanga

