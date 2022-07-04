ICEFOX portable drinks cooler works with any drink

If you would like to quickly chill your favorite drinks such as wine or spirits you may be interested in the ICEFOX a portable drinks cooler that cools your beverage from 28° C down to 18° C or from 82°F down to 64°F in just 10 minutes. Enabling you to enjoy your chilled drink wherever you may be.

” The ICEFOX portable wine chiller is unlike anything else. Most people hate ice cubes. They melt your drink down, dilute your drink taste, and make a mess of your cup. On top of that, you have to wait for hours before drinking it. The ICEFOX has a patented ICICLE technology that will let you enjoy a drink in mere minutes, and keep it cold for hours on end, so the last drop is as cold as the first! It doesn’t require any kind of ice or pre-cooling process. No more messy cups either! The built-in smart cap shows your drink’s temperature.You can always enjoy the drink at its best.”

Assuming that the ICEFOX funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the ICEFOX drinks cooler project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

Source : Kickstarter

