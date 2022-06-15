Cooling coaster and whiskey glass tumbler keeps your drink perfectly chilled

Whiskey drinkers might be interested in a new combination whiskey glass tumbler and chilled coaster specifically designed to help keep your drink perfectly cooled. The cooling coaster offers a number of benefits including :

– Have it now – Chills spirits instantly.

– No melting ice – Control the dilution if you prefer to add water.

– No frozen stones chipping your teeth – Just whiskey in your glass.

– Chills without altering flavor – No stones, ice or steel in your glass.

– No frozen glass to hold – Comfortable experience.

– No waiting for a bottle to chill in the freezer – Takes only seconds to use.

– No need to keep all of your bottles in the fridge – Just choose the bottle out of your collection and pour it through.

“The Neat Whiskey Glass Tumbler and Chilled Coaster is designed to help chill and keep your favorite whiskey chilled without dilution of ice or water. Simply keep the Billet Aluminum Coaster in your freezer and pull it out when its time to pour your favorite whiskey. Made from heavy Borosilicate hand-blown glass and a matching anodized machined billet aircraft grade aluminum. Unlike all of the whiskey tumblers available the Neat tumbler will chill your whiskey creating a new sipping experience.”

If the Neat crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Neat whiskey glass tumbler and chilled coaster project view the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $55 or £464 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Neat Whiskey Glass Tumbler and Chilled Coaster is the result of countless hours of design, manufacturing and testing (the best part). All of the details have been considered, and it is designed to be a pleasure to use. Specifically shaped to optimize the whiskey sipping experience, accentuating the aroma through its shape and size. Marries up to the design of the glass tumbler. Provides the optimal surface area to expose a pour of whiskey to the chilled coaster.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the whiskey glass tumbler and chilled coaster, jump over to the official Neat crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

