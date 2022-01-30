Keep your drinks cool or hot all day with the T5 vacuum insulated water bottle

If you are searching for a rugged thermally vacuum insulated water bottle, you may be interested in the new GOVO T5 which features a stainless double-wall body construction and has been engineered to stop heat loss. Perfect for both cold and hot drinks the T5 water bottle features an inner outer shell and a patent pending insulated lid that provide 360 double wall insulation preventing temperature loss from the neck of the water bottle.

The T5 water bottle is also equipped with a ergonomic aluminum T-bar carrying handle which neatly folds flat when not in use. The T-bar handle can be used when wearing gloves in cold weather or while you are undertaking heavy duty jobs, allowing you to drink without the need to remove your gloves. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $38 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“In addition to the vacuum-insulated double-wall body, we added a copper-plated layer to the outer surface of the inner wall to reduce heat radiation. With the magnetic folding function, opening and closing the handle becomes simple and smooth. Normal insulated bottles have a weak point in their insulation structure. Although the double-walled body can block heat transfer, the inner wall and outer wall are connected at the mouth of the bottle, so heat is conducted between the inside and the outside at this point.”

T5 vacuum insulated water bottle

Assuming that the GOVO T5 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the GOVO T5 insulated water bottle project review the promotional video below.

“The next generation double-wall insulated bottle with Multi-function Carrying System and Surrounding Insulated Lid. From lid, handle, to the stainless double-wall body, we thoroughly researched, engineered, and tested every part, as if it were the most crucial piece of the whole. The t-bar handle provides convenient ways to carry the bottle when you’re hiking, backpacking, or engaged in some exercise. The handle can be used as a fence anchor to hang the bottle on the fence in the sports field for easy access.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the insulated water bottle, jump over to the official GOVO T5 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

