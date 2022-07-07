Firefly ITX-3568JQ mini-ITX motherboard from $339

Firefly has this week launched a new addition to their ever-growing range of motherboards with the launch of the ITX-3568JQ, a mini-ITX motherboard featuring a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor and new ARM v8.2-A architecture priced from $339. The motherboard supports up to 8 GB of RAM equipped with up to 32Bit and up to 1600MHz frequency. The board supports all-data-link ECC, making data safer and more reliable, and meeting the requirements of running large-memory products says Firefly.

Mini-ITX motherboard

“It is integrated with dual-core GPU, high-performance VPU and high-efficiency NPU. GPU supports OpenGL ES3.2/2.0/1.1 and Vulkan1.1. VPU can achieve 4K 60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 video decoding and 1920×1080@60fps H.265/H.264 video encoding. NPU supports one-click switching of mainstream frameworks like Caffe/TensorFlow. With HDMI 2.0/MIPI-DSI/LVDS/VGA multi-channel video output, up to three-screen output with different displays can be achieved. The integrated 8M ISP supports HDR and dual MIPI-CSI camera input.”

Firefly ITX-3568JQ specifications:

1 x PCIe 3.0 x2 connector for SATA 3.0 SSD

1 x mini PCIe connector (can be used for 4G LTE module)

1 x M.2 2242 connector (can be used for storage or 5G module)

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

2 x VGA ports

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

3 x USB 2.0 ports

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x speaker interface

1 x MIPI-DSI display connector

1 x LVDS display interface

RS-485 / RS-232 / I2C/ CAN / UART / ADC / GPIO / Debug / Fan / mic interfaces

“With on-board dual GbE RJ45 (support POE), 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0 and 5G/4G LTE expansion supported, it makes network communication have a higher speed. The 1-port SATA3.0 interface can be connected with 2.5″/3.5″ SSD/HDD. The high-speed on-board M.2 SATA3.0 interface supports 2242 SSD. They make it a reality that the device can be easily expanded with TB storage capacity.”

For full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official firefly website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : Firefly

