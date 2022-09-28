AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors officially launch

AMD has today officially launched its new range of Ryzen Embedded V3000 series processors available in 4, 6 and 8 core configurations with low thermal design power (TDP) profiles spanning from 10W to 54W. Features of the new AMD V3000 series include support for Linux OS with Ubuntu and Yocto drivers, together with a long-lifecycle support roadmap providing up to 10 years of planned product availability.

AMD has also integrated new security including AMD Memory Guard for defending against unauthorized memory access, and AMD Platform Secure Boot to mitigate for firmware advanced persistent threats (APTs).

The new Ryzen Embedded V3000 series processors are now shipping to leading embedded ODMs and OEMs and have been created to address the increased demand for enterprise and cloud storage solutions, as well as data center network routing, switching and firewall security features explains AMD.

“We designed AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors for customers seeking a balance of high-performance and power-efficiency for a wide range of applications in a compact BGA package,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager, Embedded Solutions Group, AMD.

“AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors deliver a robust suite of features with advanced benefits required for superior workload performance in enterprise and cloud storage and networking products.”

AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 comparison chart

“Storage and networking require a different balance of data processing performance, data movement, power management and thermal management than traditional compute. Processors for storage and networking require compute, memory and I/O capabilities balanced for rack space utilization, power efficiency and low heat dissipation in space-constrained environments,” said Shane Rau, research vice president, Computing Semiconductors, IDC.

“The market for storage and networking will demand x86-compatible processors optimized for core data center and edge infrastructure systems and processor vendors offering them will help their OEM customers significantly expand their system TAM while leveraging their existing investments in the x86 ecosystem.”

