Leave the World Behind Netflix original film premiers next month

Leave the World Behind is an upcoming Netflix original film that promises to be a gripping psychological thriller. The film, which runs for a substantial 2 hours and 19 minutes, is written, directed, and produced by Sam Esmail, known for his innovative storytelling and compelling narratives. The film is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, a critically acclaimed author known for his nuanced exploration of human relationships and societal dynamics. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke , Myha’la, and Kevin Bacon . Julia Roberts, a Hollywood icon known for her versatile acting skills, also serves as a producer for the film. The inclusion of Mahershala Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, and Ethan Hawke, a seasoned actor known for his intense performances, adds further depth to the film’s ensemble. Leave the World Behind centers around a family vacation on Long Island that takes an unexpected turn when two strangers arrive bearing news of a mysterious blackout. The family, portrayed by Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, find their idyllic vacation upended as they grapple with the news brought by the strangers, played by Mahershala Ali and Myha’la. The strangers seek refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to confront their places in a world on the brink of collapse.

The Leave the World Behind film will premiere later this month on October 25, 2023 in the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and on the Netflix streaming service from November 22 the 2023 onwards.

As the threat of the cyberattack grows more imminent, both families are forced to make difficult decisions about how best to survive the potential crisis. The film explores not just the external threat of the cyberattack, but also the internal dynamics within and between the two families. The characters are forced to confront their own fears, prejudices, and insecurities as they navigate the escalating crisis.

Kevin Bacon and Farrah Mackenzie round out the cast, adding further layers to the film’s complex narrative. Charlie Evans, a rising star in the film industry, also features in the film, bringing a fresh perspective to the ensemble.

Leave the World Behind promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of human relationships and societal dynamics in the face of a global crisis. The film’s compelling narrative, combined with its stellar cast and innovative direction, make it a highly anticipated addition to Netflix’s roster of original films.

