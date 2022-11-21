Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special teased by Marvel

Marvel has teased a new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s, Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon. Check out the quick trailer below for a taste of what you can expect from the new Marvel Holiday Special, which will be premiering on the Disney+ service later this month and will be available to watch from November 25, 2022 onwards and will be the conclusion of Phase Four of the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

“In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.”

“What’s better than a James Gunn holiday special. Check out this brand-new featurette and see how Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special came to be. Streaming in one week only on Disney+. “

Source : Marvel





