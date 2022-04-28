The Black Phone horror film starring Ethan Hawke premiers June 24th

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film The Black Phone horror film which will premiere in theatre screens worldwide on June 24, 2022. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller. Ethan Hawke plays a terrifying role as a kidnapper in the horror film and Mason Thames as an abducted child who can communicate with the past victims of his kidnapper.

“Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Black Phone horror film

Starring four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke in the most terrifying role of his career and introducing Mason Thames in his first ever film role, The Black Phone is produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson, the writer-director of Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Marvel’s Doctor Strange. “

“In 1978, five children go missing in a suburban Colorado town. Soon after, Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a serial killer and trapped inside of a soundproof basement. Finding a disconnected phone, Finney discovers its ability to transmit the voices of the killer’s previous victims, who try to help him escape. Meanwhile, his sister finds she has recurring visions that may help her find Finney.”

Source : Universal Pictures

