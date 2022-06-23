Smile horror film premiers in theatres September 30th

Paramount pictures has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming horror film Smile which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide on September 30, 2022. The psychological horror film has been written and directed by Parker Finn in his feature film debut and is based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept. Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

“After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

Smile horror film

If you like a fright then the new trailer provides a glimpse at what you can expect from the harrowing storyline of this new horror film which is the debut creation of director Parker Finn. Let us hope he creates many more such films to mess with our minds and give us a fright. Soon as any more information or trailers are released regards the new Smile film we will keep you up to speed as always but for now enjoy the first trailer embedded below.

Source : Paramount Pictures

